Schick reveals truth about AC Milan speculations

Roma striker Patrik Schick, who has endured a tough time in the capital, has been approached to several teams including Milan.



the Czech forward addressed the reports to the local media, "I don't know anything about it. In Italy, we write a lot".



Would you like to stay in Rome, or would you rather go somewhere else to play? "I can't answer that moment. I don't know which coach will come, what will happen. When this is clear, I can think more specifically about the future. But it is not in my nature to leave things at half. It will be essential what the company and the coach with the team ".



Did you talk to any club manager before leaving? "Not at all. We broke up after the farewell to Daniele De Rossi ... He was sad enough, after all, he spent his entire career in Rome, one of the club's legends. He wanted to play regularly, so he left. There will certainly be a great personality in the locker room".



