"In Rome, I didn't feel completely happy, so I think it was the right move. I really needed a change. I'm not talking about an escape, but I needed a change. It's the right step for my career," he stated.

At the end of this summer's transfer window, Patrik Schick completed a move to Bundesliga and Leipzig. In an interview with sport.cz, the striker revealed that he wasn't happy at Roma, and thus needed a change.