'Schuster who?': Kroos replies to former Real Madrid coach's criticism on Twitter

Former Real Madrid coach Bern Schuster criticized the Los Blancos players after their 0-3 loss in the El Clasico against Barcelona. The 59-year-old criticized Modric, Varane and Dani Carvajal. One of the victims of his words was also Toni Kroos, whom Schuster called 'a diesel tractor'. The German midfielder did not take criticism from his countryman well and responded on social media, citing a fan account on Twitter reporting Schuster's quote with a caption "Who???" sarcastically.