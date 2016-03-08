Speaking to TSN Sports about this year’s FIFA World Cup, Bayern Munich and Germany legend Bastian Schweignsteiger was asked who he thought would win the World Cup.After some deliberating, Schweinsteiger answered with “Italy is, with the Netherlands, the favourite for the World Cup.” As a subtle dig to both Italy and Holland, it was clear that some people would not be too happy about Schweinsteiger’s sarcastic comments.However, Italian World Cup hero and 2006 champion Marco Materazzi hit back on Instagram with a hilarious dig at Germany’s defeat to Italy in 2006:“We are favourites like you in Dortmund in 2006! Do you remember when you ate pizza?"