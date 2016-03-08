Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals his Champions League favourites

06 February at 12:30
Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was interview by Marca and spoke about his time in the MLS as well as the current Champions League campaign.

"I feel good here, the MLS is a good league which everyone can win. Within 10-15 years it will be at the level of European leagues. A return to Bayern one day? Everything is possible but now I still see myself as a player and imagine myself on the pitch. We will see later," he said.

"What I can say is that I do not see myself as a coach. The Champions League? The favourites this year are Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus," the former Bayern man added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.