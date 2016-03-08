Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals his Champions League favourites

Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was interview by Marca and spoke about his time in the MLS as well as the current Champions League campaign.



"I feel good here, the MLS is a good league which everyone can win. Within 10-15 years it will be at the level of European leagues. A return to Bayern one day? Everything is possible but now I still see myself as a player and imagine myself on the pitch. We will see later," he said.



"What I can say is that I do not see myself as a coach. The Champions League? The favourites this year are Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus," the former Bayern man added.