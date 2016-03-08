Scifo: 'Lukaku would be perfect for Juve...'

Enzo Scifo spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about Man United's Romelu Lukaku, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Lukaku? He has what it takes to be an incredible striker but he needs the team to play for him. He has all the physical tools and I think that he would do very well at Juve. Ronaldo? Benzema scored many goals next to Ronaldo at Real Madrid so I don't see this as an issue. I even think that Ronaldo could actually remove some pressure off Lukaku. Romelu would also help Ronaldo as he keeps putting pressure on defenders which would allow more freedom for CR7. Inter? Well let's see but Juve are ahead of everyone in the Serie A. Conte could definitely change Inter in a positive way but he will need some time. Nainggolan? He is a great player but to be a complete footballer, you have to focus on the game, something that isn't one of his priorities...'. More to come...