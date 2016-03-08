Scolari can't choose between two Ronaldo's



Felipe Scolari, current Palmeiras coach, spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo's La Gazzetta dello Sport (who debuted with Portugal in 2003):



"Cristiano will be sad, this injury will cause Juve a little difficulty, he taught me everything in the world about the importance of dedication: nothing falls from the sky, if you want what you want, you have to fight."



"Brazilian Ronaldo stronger than Portuguese one? There is no better and there is no worst. There are two wonderful players who have a unique characteristic that unites them. They ... decide. If there is a decisive match and they are on the pitch, don't worry, they are the ones who decide."

