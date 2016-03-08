Sconcerti: 'The gap between Juve and Milan cancels out the mistakes'
07 April at 10:45Famous Italian sports journalist Mario Sconcerti believes that the gap between Juventus and AC Milan in the table cancels out all the refereeing errors that were made in the game yesterday.
Juve are top of the league and yesterday's win can even take them to the Scudetto, if Napoli lose to Genoa today. Milan are fourth in the league and are one point ahead of fifth placed Atalanta, who play Inter later today.
Sconcerti was talking to Correire della Sera about the game and the refereeing errors and he said: " Fabbri missed Juve-Milan's two or three key decisions but the gap between the two teams cancels any mistakes that were made.
"Milan are 32 points away from Juve, at least 11 from Napoli. What do we want to discuss? One theory is the errors ad personam, another the quality of the whole. If it is time to take stock, it is fair to say that there is little to understand, but also little to approve, Gattuso included.
"I respect Gattuso, I'm sure it's not all his fault, but if you need to know where to go to improve, it's time to discuss. It's time to wonder where the error is, where you can work to eliminate it. The Leonardo thing against Gattuso and vice versa is old, he doesn't need Milan, he just hides. What is wrong with society and what is it for Gattuso? Is there a summary?"
