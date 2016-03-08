Scuffle between Juve and Palermo chiefs during Serie A transfer deadline day
17 August at 18:08There were some tension at the Hotel Melia on the deadline day of the summer transfer window of the Italian football today.
As per the information gathered by Sportitalia, in Milan there was a scuffle and it was between the director of the technical area of Palermo, Rino Foschi and deputy sports director of Juventus, Federico Cherubini.
The reason for the fight is because of Luca Clemenza, who should have left
Juventus and joined Parma in the summer transfer window. The deal should have been concluded two days ago, but the delay in the negotiations meant this allowed two new clubs to join the race.
Pescara and Padua have joined the race to signing Luca Clemenza, meaning it will only be more competition for Parma in signing him on the deadline day of the summer transfer window of the Italian football today. This was the reason behind the fight between Foschi and Cherubini.
