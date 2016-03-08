Seaman on Ramsey: 'Juventus not as big a club as Arsenal'
01 May at 22:30Arsenal legend David Seaman has spoken to TalkSport ahead of Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus, which is set to take place this summer. The Welshman has an expiring contract with the North London club and has already agreed a deal to join the Bianconeri when his Arsenal deal is up.
"He’s a great player and the most frustrating part about all this is he’s playing even better now, and he’s going to leave!
"It’s the same thing again, another great player is leaving our club to go to another club which is not really as big as Arsenal.
"For me, it’s so frustrating that they couldn’t do that deal.
"He’ll probably get voted player of the year."
