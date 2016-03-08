Season over for Vrsaljko: Inter exclude Croatian from squad lists

Inter Milan right-back Sime Vrsaljko has failed to make it to the side's 25-man squad for the remaining half of the ongoing Serie A.Vrslajko is on an ongoing loan spell at the club from Atletico Madrid, but his knee injury issues and made sure that he hasn't been consistently playing for the club since he arrived.Inter have now released their squad for both the Europa League and the Serie A and Vrsaljko has been replaced by Cedric, who joined this past January from Southampton.