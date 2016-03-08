Sebastian Giovinco earns recall to Azzurri squad
05 October at 15:00Former Juventus star Sebastian Giovinco has been called up to the Italy national squad for the Azzurri's games in the UEFA Nations League.
A product of the Juventus youth academy, Giovinco made around 100 appearances for the Old Lady first team in his 19-year-old long stay at the club since he was a kid. He left Juve on a permanent basis in 2015 to join Toronto FC in the MLS.
Roberto Mancini has rewarded Giovinco with a recall to the Italian national team after the team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game and a friendly was announced earlier today.
The 5 foot 4 inch forward has again been impressive for Toronto this season, scoring 17 times in 35 appearances for the MLS side and has been selected ahead of Torino star Andrea Belotti for the games against Poland and Ukraine.
Sampdoria's Ginaluca Caprari too has been called up, along with Mario Balotelli and Domenico Berardi.
Nicolo Barella has again earned a selection, after having made his debut in the last international break.
Mancini's men play Ukraine on the 10th of October and then face Poland four days later on the 14th of October in the UEFA Nations League.
