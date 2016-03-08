Sebastiano Esposito, leaving Inter on loan in January likely
22 January at 20:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s young forward Sebastiano Esposito can leave the club on loan in the January transfer window.
The 17-year-old is very highly-rated at the Milan-based club who consider him unsellable at any cost.
However, with the arrival of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud looking imminent, things can change for the young forward.
The reason is pretty simple and that is the abundance of players on the attacking front and therefore, for Esposito, it will be hard for him to get the much-needed game time.
For this purpose, SPAL came up with a dry loan offer but Inter remained unmoved largely because manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the player and is not interested in letting the Italy U19 leave the club at any cost.
It is believed that Esposito himself is quite unsure about his role in the current setup and would seek some clarity from the top management in the near future.
Therefore, as things stand, Esposito is set to stay at the club this season but things can change quickly if the World Cup-winning striker will arrive at the San Siro before the January 31st deadline.
