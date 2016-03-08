Seedorf: 'Gattuso has been very good, I did a great job at AC Milan'
23 May at 12:45Former AC Milan player and manager Clarence Seedorf has claimed that Gattuso has done a very good job at the rossoneri and has said that he himself did a great job as the manager.
Seedorf was talking to DAZN and he talked about Gattuso's tenure and his own tenure.
He said: "If I hear Gattuso? Yes, I went to see him a month ago, I don't want to judge what is written or read, otherwise, I would be part of those who did so with me, I would say that Gattuso did a great job.
"The situation is not easy, we say that for the Milan company there is still the transition phase, unfortunately, but on the other side we want the results. I judge him positively, because he created a group that has proven to fight in every race. Then we can discuss choices, but this is not my thing to say. It is too easy to give opinions on what is unknown."
On his time as manager, he said: " In terms of results and play, we did a great job. I arrived that we were 4 points behind relegation, and ended up on equal points to stay in Europe, for a goal we didn't make a difference. But it was the demonstration that the club was really in great crisis and still the problems have not been solved."
