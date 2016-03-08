Seedorf on AC Milan's Champions League hopes: 'Milan must continue to believe in it'
29 April at 12:45Former AC Milan star and manager Clarence Seedorf has said that the race for the Champions League has not ended yet and the rossoneri should continue to believe in themselves.
Questions have been raised about Rino Gattuso's future at Milan and the 2-0 defeat to Torino yesterday only increased those questions. The rossoneri are now fifth in the league and could fall further down the table if Atalanta beat Udinese today.
Seedorf was talking to ANSA and he was asked about his former club's situation and their hopes for top four.
The Dutchman said: "Many teams have joined the group fighting for the Champions in which there is also Inter. Milan must continue to believe in it so as not to lose ten points from each other.
"In Turin it is always difficult for everyone, the road for the Rossoneri has not changed after yesterday's results. so many teams that have the potential to get into the Champions League, Milan is there after so many years. We need that union that when I was there was not there."
Milan's next game sees them host Bologna, followed by a tricky trip to Fiorentina.
