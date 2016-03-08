Seedorf returns to Milanello: 'I came here to greet my friend Rino' - video

What a great surprise, Clarence Seedorf! And thanks for your good luck wishes!



Che bella sorpresa oggi a Milanello! Grazie Clarence per il tuo messaggio speciale! pic.twitter.com/roCCIBjqMX — AC Milan (@acmilan) 4 aprile 2019

Clarence Seedorf is back in Milanello where he spent some of the best years of his playing career. The former Dutch midfielder is the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan with whom he lifted two of his four European titles. Seedorf greeted AC Milan fans in a video posted on the club's official Twitter account.