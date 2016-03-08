Sellout expected for Milan vs Inter

11 March at 10:30
importance of the tie can be seen as San Siro is nearly sold out,writes today La Gazzetta dello Sport, expected about the same spectators that attended the reverse fixture (78,000) for what will the home game with the highest turnout for the Rossoneri, bypassing Milan-Juventus in November (74.729) and Milan-Sassuolo (61.462).
 

