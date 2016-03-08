Sellout expected for Milan vs Inter

Sunday's Milan derby is the most important in recent years both teams are in contention for the Champions League. The Soldiers of the World are expected to be sold out, writes today The Officials of the Sports, expected about the same spectators that attended the reverse fixture (78,000) for the ultimate game of the Rossoneri, bypassing Milan-Juventus in November (74.729) and Milan-Sassuolo (61.462). Sunday’s Milan derby is the most important in recent years both teams are in contention for the Champions League.



