Semplici: 'Ibrahimovic already changed Milan'

AC Milan took on Cagliari this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as coach Pioli will surely keep using the 4-4-2 lineup. Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao seemed to partner each-other well upfront for the rossoneri as the young Portuguese starlet can learn a lot of things from the Swedish legend. Ibra has just arrived but he has already left his mark at the club. Here is what SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici had to say on the matter as his team will be playing against Milan in the Coppa Italia soon:'SPAL have to do well since Milan are a strong team. Bado? Yes he will participate in this game. It would be an incredible achievement for us to progress to the next round, we will give it our all. Milan? Ibra has already changed Milan, they are revived...'. More to come...