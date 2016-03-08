Senegal v Colombia: Live updates and confirmed lineups
28 June at 15:33
- Senegal and Colombia have a face in the second half, only to give a 2-0 lead into half-time.
- Senegal have faced South American opponents just once in the World Cup, drawing 3-3 in the final group stage game of 2002 against Uruguay.
- Colombia's first World Cup match against African opposition came in 1990, losing 2-1 extra-time to Cameroon - since then, they've won both such meetings, in 1998 against Tunisia and 2014 against Ivory Coast.
- James Rodriguez has been involved in 10 goals in seven World Cup appearances for Colombia (6 goals, 4 assists).
- Colombia registered their joint-biggest World Cup win in their 3-0 victory over Poland, also winning by three-goal margins against Greece (3-0) and Japan (4-1) in 2014.
- Moussa Wagué became the first African teen to score a World Cup goal in Senegal's 2-2 draw with Japan (19y 263d).
- James Rodriguez has been involved in 10 of Colombia's last 14 World Cup goals, with six goals and four assists.
- Sadio Mané found the net against Japan, the 15th different match he'd scored in Senegal - Were they are yet to lose any of those (W9 D6).
- Colombia have scored four goals from seven shots on target at the 2018 World Cup, scoring three goals from four shots on target in their 3-0 win over Poland.
- World Cup match in 2002, Senegal have not recorded a shutout in any of their last six, conceding three goals from just seven.
Go to comments