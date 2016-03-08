Sensi-AC Milan transfer saga: Rossoneri waiting for Sassuolo’s approval

21 May at 10:20
AC Milan are increasingly confident of acquiring the services of Sassuolo’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Stefano Sensi.

The 23-year-old has had a good season for his current club where he has managed to score two goals and provided four assists in 23 league appearances.

Milan is reportedly interested in signing Sensi since January but back then his club refused to entertain any offers.

However, with the summer transfer window just around the corner and with number of clubs interesting in acquiring services of Sensi including Serie A giants Juventus, the Rossoneri are eager to conclude the deal as soon as possible, but are still waiting for approval from Sassuolo.

Milan believe that Sassuolo will accept the bid for the player in the region of around €25 million.

However, things can change drastically if Milan’s current sporting director Leonardo Araújo leave the club, who is the big admirer of Sensi and is the person who is pushing for the deal to be completed.
 

