Sensi: 'Conte hates laziness'
23 August at 13:30New Inter Milan signing Stefano Sensi has spoken to DAZN ahead of the new Serie A campaign:
"I feel good in this Inter, I like the concept of putting my head down and working. I think it's the basis for doing great things. The work comes first of all, the work pays off. With dedication and the desire to do important things we can do them. Of Conte I like the winning mentality, in practice, even in a simple match, in an exercise. He hates laziness, it is counterproductive to the team."
