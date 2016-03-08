Sensi drops major AC Milan hints during vacation

While on holiday in Formentera, Stefano Sensi was asked about the interest of AC Milan, who would like to sign the Sassuolo midfielder this summer. In fact, the Rossoneri are already in negotiations with the Neroverdi to determine a fair price.



Even on vacation, Sensi couldn't escape the rumours as some Milan fans approached him on the beach, asking 'So, are you coming to Milan?', to which the Italian replied 'Let us hope'.



Milan are in pole position to sign the player this summer, and contacts with the agent Beppe Riso are continuous. An agreement in principle has already been reached with the player, who would sign a five-year contract with the San Siro side.



Now, Maldini will have to convince Sassuolo to let the player go. His first offer (two-year loan, obligation at €15m), however, was instantly rejected by the Neroverdi as they value the player at €20m.







For more news, visit our homepage.