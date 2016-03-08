Sensi: 'Inter has everything needed to start winning this year'

10 July at 10:30
New Inter Milan signing Stefano Sensi has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about his new place in the Nerazzurri side.

"Milan? Inter was a surprise for me too. One day my agent called me, he told me about the possibility, I didn't even give him the time to finish his speech. My heart filled with joy, I made the best choice. And these first few days have already confirmed it. At Sassuolo, I arrived with the direction of Juventus, but I have no time to look back.

"​Icardi and Nainggolan are part of the group , for all intents and purposes, they are with us. Conte is a man of great impact.On Sunday evening, as soon as they arrived at the retreat, he brought the team together and told us: 'Education and respect are my two basic concepts'. My idea is that work always pays off. And ambition must never fail. Here: I have already understood that the team will have this mentality. I think Inter has everything to start winning this year. President Zhang also told us. He was here on retreat, I talked to him personally when he signed the contract. I was impressed by his ideas. He told me: "We must bring Inter together where she deserves to be.""

