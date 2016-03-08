Sensi: 'Inter has everything needed to start winning this year'

New Inter Milan signing Stefano Sensi has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about his new place in the Nerazzurri side.



"Milan? Inter was a surprise for me too. One day my agent called me, he told me about the possibility, I didn't even give him the time to finish his speech. My heart filled with joy, I made the best choice. And these first few days have already confirmed it. At Sassuolo, I arrived with the direction of Juventus, but I have no time to look back.



"​Icardi and Nainggolan are part of the group , for all intents and purposes, they are with us. Conte is a man of great impact.On Sunday evening, as soon as they arrived at the retreat, he brought the team together and told us: 'Education and respect are my two basic concepts'. My idea is that work always pays off. And ambition must never fail. Here: I have already understood that the team will have this mentality. I think Inter has everything to start winning this year. President Zhang also told us. He was here on retreat, I talked to him personally when he signed the contract. I was impressed by his ideas. He told me: "We must bring Inter together where she deserves to be.""