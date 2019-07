Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi has been pictured in Milan, ahead of his move to Inter.Sensi is expected to have a medical at Inter tomorrow before he then makes his move official. The player's agent today confirmed that Sensi would ‘arrive tonight’ ready to visit Inter HQ tomorrow.Sassuolo will receive 5 million for the loan, and a further €22 - 25 when Inter makes the deal permanent, as well as Inter’s young defender Marco Sala.It has been a busy day for Inter after the official announcement of Diego Godin and Austrian fullback Valentino Lazaro , who today completed his medical examination, the Nerazzurri now look set to complete their third deal of the summer.