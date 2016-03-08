Video: Sensi spotted in Milan ahead of Inter move
01 July at 20:32Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi has been pictured in Milan, ahead of his move to Inter.
Sensi is expected to have a medical at Inter tomorrow before he then makes his move official.
#Inter, #Sensi è arrivato a Milano pic.twitter.com/8DIFB63kmu— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 1, 2019
The player's agent today confirmed that Sensi would ‘arrive tonight’ ready to visit Inter HQ tomorrow.
#Inter, #Sensi arrivato a #Milano. pic.twitter.com/DgMeVXeZbi— Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja) July 1, 2019
Sassuolo will receive 5 million for the loan, and a further €22 - 25 when Inter makes the deal permanent, as well as Inter’s young defender Marco Sala.
It has been a busy day for Inter after the official announcement of Diego Godin and Austrian fullback Valentino Lazaro, who today completed his medical examination, the Nerazzurri now look set to complete their third deal of the summer.
