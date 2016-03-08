Sensi to have Inter medical Tuesday or Wednesday

Stefano Sensi will have his medical at Inter next week.



As reported yesterday by calciomercato.com, the parties have found the agreement and completed the required paperwork.



The midfielder is expected to have his medical examinations at the beginning of next week.



In addition to the 5 million for the loan and the 22 million for the right of redemption, inter youngster, Marco Sala, will end up in the deal.



Sassuolo managing director Carnevali spoke outside the Nerazzurri HQ after yet another meeting between the clubs.



"We have already reached the agreement between Sassuolo and Inter, Sensi will make medical visits next week. There is satisfaction, first of all, to give our players the opportunity to go to a great club, we took a young man like Sala, whom we had identified a few days ago but we had some difficulties because Inter was not willing to sell because he is an interesting and promising young man, for us it is the first choice.



“A good year for Sensi at Inter? I wish so, he has great technical and human qualities. Is he happy? Other young players? Not for now, Sala was the first player decided a few days ago, then there was the talk of others, but the only one we were interested in was Sala.



“Gravillon? An interesting prospect, if we think of him we'll do it later. We have important players, we can think of him later ".



