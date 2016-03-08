Sensi to Inter: further contact made as move edges closer
22 June at 17:15Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi has edged closer to a move to Inter as fresh contacts have been made to finalise the move.
AC Milan were initially close to signing the Italian midfielder but Inter have now hijacked the move. The Sassuolo man appeared 28 times for the neroverdi this past season and earned himself a call-up to the Italian national side. He scored twice and assisted four times for the club.
Sky Italia state that the move to Inter has now edged even closer after the agent of the midfielder met Sassuolo recently to talk about how the fee would go through.
The signing of the player's contract is scheduled for Tuesday, the report states and in the meeting today, some final details of the possible deal were determined and that brought the move close to completion.
It is understood by the outlet that Inter are agreeing to complete a player plus cash deal after having acquired the personal agreement of the player already.
Go to comments