Serbia coach: "Milenkovic? He has a huge potential..."

Mladen Krstajic (Serbia's coach) spoke to the press about Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, here is what he had to say on the matter: "He has a huge potential that's for sure. He still has to grow as a player but that will surely come with time. I would like to see him play as a central defender with Fiorentina but let's see. He is able to play a few positions which is a plus...".



