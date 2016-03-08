Serbia coach warns Roma about Kolarov
19 November at 20:15On the eve of the match between Serbia and Lithuania in the Nations League, Serbia manager Krstajić revealed physical problems for two players, Matic and Roma's Kolarov.
"We have a few physical problems: Nemanja Matic is a victim of a virus and is training separately, while Aleksandar Kolarov has a problem with a toe," the manager concluded.
It remains to be seen how serious this injury is for Kolarov, though Roma have now been warned ahead of the defender's return.
