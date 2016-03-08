Serbia coach warns Roma about Kolarov

"We have a few physical problems: Nemanja Matic is a victim of a virus and is training separately, while Aleksandar Kolarov has a problem with a toe," the manager concluded.

It remains to be seen how serious this injury is for Kolarov, though Roma have now been warned ahead of the defender's return.

On the eve of the match between Serbia and Lithuania in the Nations League, Serbia manager Krstajić revealed physical problems for two players, Matic and Roma's Kolarov.