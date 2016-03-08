Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio midfielder is AC Milan's top summer priority
12 February at 14:20During the summer, AC Milan attempted to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Despite their best efforts, Lazio president Claudio Lotito rejected all of the Rossoneri's advances; with the Italian owner claiming that the club rejected a bid of around €130m for the Serbian midfielder.
Milan are eager to make another midfielder signing in the summer; with the club pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification. Milan will already be discussing the permanent purchase of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea; with the Frenchman performing well for the Milanese side so far this season.
Leonardo, Milan's sporting director, is keen to bring Milinkovic-Savic in, who Lazio currently value at around €120m. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in the Serbian but Milan are quietly confident due to the good relationship between Leonardo and Milinkovic-Savic's agent, Mateja Kezman.
Kezman and Leonardo are said to have been in contact in recent weeks and Scaroni confirmed yesterday that the club have the intention to sign a big player if Financial Fair Play restrictions will allow it.
