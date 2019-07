"Milan have followed for at least three months, Moncada (chief scout) has followed him closely. He's ready to play for Milan, but if he gets to start is a matter for the manager," Serginho stated.

In less than 24 hours, Leo Duarte will sign a five-year contract with AC Milan. The Rossoneri have been pursuing the player for quite some time, as revealed by Serginho to the microphones of Calciomercato.com.