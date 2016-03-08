Sergio Conceicao expects defensive Roma

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao spoke to the press ahead of his side's round of 16 second-leg against Roma, with his side trailing 2 – 1 after the first leg.



"We will try to win, but without being in a hurry, we will have to be strong in defence, we know the strong points of Roma, it is the third best attack of the Serie A, tactical level is very strong and it will be essential to be balanced, we will have to be aggressive but also good at defence ", said Conceicao.



You will find a team and a technician in great difficulty: is such an injured opponent easier?

"I think we can say that the Roma coach is in trouble, we can say that I'm in trouble too, but it does not matter much. When the referee whistles, counts the field and the history of the match, Roma is no longer strong or weak for losing the last game, we must all always give results ".



Having played in Italy you know the dynamic defensive tactics, are you ready for an ultra-defensive Rome?

"We are ready for anything, beyond the understanding of the Italian teams, Roma have taken many goals lately, but we will have to be good and ready, as a team, for a Roma that will defend very well and be conscious of having a favourable result from their own. During the game maybe we will have another strategy, but we will be prepared to be able to have more offensive power ".



Porto face Roma at the Estádio do Dragão tomorrow.

