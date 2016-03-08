Sergio Ramos: 'I'd like to play in the Premier League..'

11 September at 14:35
Real Madrid and Spanish national team defender Sergio Ramos has revealed that he would like to play in the Premier League.

Ramos recently gave an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport and talked about the Premier League. 

He said: ​ "I would like to play there; I have always admired this championship which, together with the Liga, is followed all over the world. I admire the rhythm of the English tournament, intensity and quality of the players.

"But I have always been happy at Real and I never considered leaving this team ". 

