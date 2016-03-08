Sergio Ramos: 'I have no intention of leaving the club and wish to retire here'

Real Madrid captain has put end to the rumours linking him with a possible move to China in a press conference called this afternoon.



"There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club.



"I have no intention of leaving the club and wish to retire here. The relationship with Florentino is father-son and of couse, that dynamic can have moments of conflict too".

"We haven't discussed money and my intention is to talk about this in a frank manner with the president."There is an offer from China and If I didn't feel wanted then it's an alternative, but at present, my deal is with Real Madrid and my plan is to see out my contract". There has been too much speculation and I wanted to clear this matter up.""Too many talk cheaply about Ramos and his desire to earn more money". I'm getting married in two weeks and my plan was to clean this whole matter up"