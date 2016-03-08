Sergio Ramos leads the Spanish opposition to Conte

It could be a matter of hours or maybe not. But the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, except for sensational rethinking, is convinced to give Antonio Conte the bench of the Blancos after the total failure of the experience with Lopetegui. A strong, drastic choice of rupture, even against a locker room that continues to sponsor the name of Santiago Solari, the current coach of the Real Madrid B team. Solari is a man who knows Madrid as his pockets, having played and having breathed the climate inside the locker room and that’s accompanied by a reputation as a milder man than Conte.



RAMOS WARNS CONTE - The adventure of the Italian manager would not be born under the best auspices or, at least, the risk would be to start his job with part of the dressing room already in turmoil. According to rumors from the Spain press, the Spanish soul of the team would not have received properly encouraging references on the methods of the former coach of Chelsea, according to information transmitted to their national teammates by Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata. They are worried about Conte’s military management of the squad, the discipline put on top above all things and the intransigence under the tactical aspect. It’s not a coincidence that, after the 5-1 suffered by Barcelona, ​​the captain of Real, Sergio Ramos, has declared sentences that many people have interpreted as addressed precisely to his next coach: "Respect is not imposed, it’s achieved with work. Managing a locker room is more important than tactical knowledge ".



DECISIVE HOURS - A cryptic message in the form, but extremely effective in substance, since the recent past speaks clearly: Benitez mainly failed in his approach with players who, only a few months later, led by a "normalizer" like Zidane won the first of three Champions League in a row. On the face of current events, the brother and agent of Conte is expected today in Madrid to meet with the management of the Merengues and reach an agreement on the contract and on the names of Antonio’s staff. The Italian manager could be presented to the press and debut on the bench Wednesday evening, in the Copa del Rey against Melilla. Otherwise, the transitional solution with Solari is ready awaiting the effectiveness of Conte.

(Calciomercato)Emanuele Giulianelli