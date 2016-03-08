.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck!

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos has paid a tribute to the new Juventus in an emotional message he posted on Twitter.After Real Madrid confirmed that the Portuguese star had left the club for the bianconeri, tributes began pouring in. One of those tributes was from Ramos.