"Leaving the World Cup is certainly one of the hardest moments, however, we are proud to be Spaniards. It was a tough and physical match against a great and big opponent. We dominated and gave our heart and souls."

Sergio Ramos left the pitch in tears after the game and was comforted by several teammates, as well as the manager Hierro.

Heartbreak for Sergio Ramos... one game short of Spain's all-time appearance record at the World Cup as well. pic.twitter.com/fF61QiBf9P — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 1 juli 2018

After his side were eliminated from the World Cup, Spain captain Sergio Ramos reflected on the game against Russia, revealing the opponent's main strength.