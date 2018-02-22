El fútbol te enseña la cara más dulce a veces y la más amarga otras. Ante todo somos compañeros. Pronta recuperación, Salah. El futuro te espera.||Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. #GetWellSoon @MoSalah — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 27, 2018

Sergio Ramos posted on Twitter to send his wishes to Mohamed Salah following the Liverpool star's injury yesterday. Their physical encounter resulted in Salah exiting the match after just thirty minutes of play.Here's the translation of Ramos' message: "Football sometimes theaches you sweet lessons, sometimes bitter ones. We are all tea-mates and I hope will have a speedy recovery. Future is waiting for you."