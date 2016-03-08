Serie A top 10 expensive players: Ronaldo drops, Lautaro leaps!

There are a few dramatic changes in the top 10 ranking of Serie A's most expensive valued players this season.



And indeed, with respect to the recent past, things have changed. An example? Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the top. The Portugese has seen his market value plummit after an ineffective season so far at Juventus.



Lukaku climbs positions and there is a new Nerazzurri entry that immediately goes to second place, Lautaro Martinez. See the full gallery for the top 10.

Anthony Privetera