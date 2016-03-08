Serie A, 16 clubs interested in signs Ibrahimovic
21 October at 13:45Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović is still one of the most followed footballer in the world and is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd puller in the game.
Therefore, despite being aged 38, Ibrahimović has been attracting interest from as many as 16 clubs in the Italian Serie A who are eager to acquire his services, as per Corriere dello Sport’s editorial.
The article suggested that the four teams who are not entirely keen on signing Ibra are Atalanta, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments