Serie A: Atalanta vs Milan 1-3 FT, as Piatek scored a brace to overtake Zapata in the scoring race

AC Milan are set to take on Atalanta in the Italian Serie A as this should be a very good game indeed. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Atalanta are unbeaten in the last seven league meetings against AC Milan (W2 D5), after having lost six of the previous nine (W3).

- Atalanta have lost 22 Serie A home matches against AC Milan, but they are unbeaten in their last three: only against Juventus (26) have Atalanta lost more at home in the top-flight.

- Atalanta have scored 50 goals so far: their previous record at this stage of the competition was 42 goals in 1955-56.

- Atalanta have found the net in each of their last seven league home games (16 in total), after having failed to score in the previous three.

- Since the beginning of December, AC Milan have conceded only four Serie A goals, a joint-record in the Top 5 European Leagues since then (tied with Barcelona).

- AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six Serie A away games, recording two wins and four draws: the last time the Rossoneri went on a longer run was back in April 2013.

- AC Milan have scored the fewest headed goals in Serie A this season (one), whilst Atalanta have scored the most (11).

- AC Milan have scored (two) and conceded (four) the fewest set-piece goals in Serie A this season - on the other hand, no side have conceded more in this manner than Atalanta (12).

- Duván Zapata has scored 16 league goals so far: the last Atalanta player to score more in a single Serie A campaign was Pippo Inzaghi in 1996-97 (24) Zapata has scored one goal and delivered two assists in his last three league meetings with AC Milan.

- Krzysztof Piatek has converted 25% of his shots for AC Milan in Serie A this season, compared to 17% with previous club Genoa.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

