Serie A: Atalanta vs Udinese 2-0 FT, as Gasperini's team jump up into 4th place

29 April at 21:00
Atalanta are set to take on Udinese tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Only once before have Atalanta won three Serie A games in a row against Udinese (between 1952 and 1953) – they have won each of their last two such games against them.
- In the last eight matches in Bergamo between Atalanta and Udinese in Serie A there were five draws (two wins for the Nerazzurri and one for the Bianconeri).
Udinese are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games played on a Monday (W4, D1).
- Udinese last won away from home in Serie A back in September (D4, L9), they haven’t found the net in seven of their last 10 league matches on the road.
- Only Juventus (34) have gained more points than Atalanta (28) in 2019 in Serie A.
- Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches, currently the longest run without defeat in the competition. The last time they went unbeaten in nine consecutive league games was back in May 2017 (10 games).
- Only Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid have had more touches in the opposing teams’ box than Atalanta (31), per match in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19.
- Duvan Zapata's first Serie A hat-trick arrived in the reverse fixture against the Friulian team earlier in the season – Whilst playing for Udinese in 2016/17, he scored at least 10 goals for the first time in a single Serie A campaign.
- Hans Hateboer is the only defender in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19 with at least five goals and at least five assists.
- Kevin Lasagna has been directly involved in 50% of Udinese goals scored in away Serie A games this season: six of 12 (five goals and one assist).

LIVE COMMENTARY:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Udinese
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.