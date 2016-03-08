Serie A: Atalanta vs Udinese 2-0 FT, as Gasperini's team jump up into 4th place

Atalanta are set to take on Udinese tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Only once before have Atalanta won three Serie A games in a row against Udinese (between 1952 and 1953) – they have won each of their last two such games against them.

- In the last eight matches in Bergamo between Atalanta and Udinese in Serie A there were five draws (two wins for the Nerazzurri and one for the Bianconeri).

Udinese are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games played on a Monday (W4, D1).

- Udinese last won away from home in Serie A back in September (D4, L9), they haven’t found the net in seven of their last 10 league matches on the road.

- Only Juventus (34) have gained more points than Atalanta (28) in 2019 in Serie A.

- Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches, currently the longest run without defeat in the competition. The last time they went unbeaten in nine consecutive league games was back in May 2017 (10 games).

- Only Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid have had more touches in the opposing teams’ box than Atalanta (31), per match in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19.

- Duvan Zapata's first Serie A hat-trick arrived in the reverse fixture against the Friulian team earlier in the season – Whilst playing for Udinese in 2016/17, he scored at least 10 goals for the first time in a single Serie A campaign.

- Hans Hateboer is the only defender in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19 with at least five goals and at least five assists.

- Kevin Lasagna has been directly involved in 50% of Udinese goals scored in away Serie A games this season: six of 12 (five goals and one assist).



LIVE COMMENTARY: