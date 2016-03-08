Serie A: Cagliari-Atalanta, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Cagliari are set to take on Atalanta as Gasperini's side have been red hot of late.



- Cagliari have won four of the last five Serie A games against Atalanta (L1), keeping three clean sheets during this period.

- Cagliari have won five of the last seven home games against Atalanta in the top-flight (D1 L1), including the last two without conceding a goal.

- Cagliari have won only one of their last 11 Serie A games (D5 L5): only Bologna (five) have collected fewer points than the Sardinians (eight) during this period.

- Atalanta have won 26 points and scored 38 goals (2.9 on average per game) in their last 13 games - only Juventus (35) and Naples (30) have gained more points in Serie A during this period.

- Cagliari have conceded eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in Serie A this season – more than any other side.

- The last seven Atalanta away Serie A games have seen an average of five goals scored (35 goals in total).

- Only Atalanta (10) have scored more headed goals in Serie A this season than Cagliari (8 – level with SPAL).

- Atalanta’s Duván Zapata has failed to score in any of his seven Serie A games against Cagliari, however he did find the back of the net against them in the Coppa Italia in January.

- Duván Zapata has scored 15 goals so far this season: only two players reached this figure for Atalanta in the first 21 games: Filippo Inzaghi in 1996/97 and Jørgen Leschly Sørensen in 1950/51.

- Cagliari’s Leonardo Pavoletti has been involved in six goals against Atalanta in Serie A (4 goals, 2 assists): only against Sampdoria has he been involved in more (5 goals, 2 assists).



