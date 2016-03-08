Serie A: Cagliari vs Inter live, the confirmed lineups and live updates

Inter Milan are set to play against Cagliari soon as you can follow all of the live action with us bellow.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Cagliari won their last Serie A match against Inter (2-1 in March 2019): only once previously have they won back to back matches against ‘Nerazzurri’ in the competition (in 1968 - one of those games was an awarded win).

- Inter Milan have scored in 16 of their last 17 away games against Cagliari in Serie A, scoring 32 goals in total during this period.

- Inter Milan have never lost when they have played their first away Serie A game of a season against Cagliari (W1 D1) – last time was at Sant’Elia stadium back in September 1998, drawing 2-2.

- Antonio Conte has won his first two managerial games in each of his three seasons in charge of Juventus in Serie A.

- Cagliari have lost each of their last three home league games in Serie A (v Lazio, Udinese and Brescia): their joint longest home losing run in the top-flight.

- Cagliari attempted at least four more crosses from open play than any other Serie A side on MD1 (25 in total).

- Cagliari have faced three penalties in their last five league games, as many as in their last 13 Serie A matches combined.

- Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku both scored on their competitive debuts for Inter Milan against Lecce. Only three players have previously scored in their first two games with ‘Nerazzurri’ in Serie A since 1994/95: Stevan Jovetic, Giampaolo Pazzini and Roberto Carlos.

- Cagliari midfielder, Radja Nainggolan, played 29 games and scored six goals for Inter Milan in Serie A last season.

- Nicolò Barella has played 100 games and scored seven goals with Cagliari in Serie A.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

