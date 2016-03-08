Serie A can follow French example and end prematurely: the possible scenario
30 April at 14:30There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the continuation of Serie A at the moment, characterized by the not-so-positive relationship between the football federation and the ministry of sport. However, after the premature end of Ligue 1 in France, it seems inevitable that Serie A will go in the same direction.
But how would the situation be handled? Who would be awarded the league title, who would get relegated? The latest news on the possible scenarios regarding a premature end of the league campaign come from Stefano Capozucca. The well-known sporting director, interviewed by TMW Radio (via milanlive.it), admitted that he has news and concrete references on the possible new formulas.
It seems that the 2019/20 league title will not be awarded, making the challenge between Juventus, Lazio and Inter become vain. Meanwhile, there will be seven UEFA placings: the top four of the current standings will go to the Champions League, the next three instead to the Europa League.
Only two teams will be relegated, a choice that would condemn Brescia and SPAL in Serie B. Obviously, there will be the same number of promotions from the lower division.
