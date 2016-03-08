Serie A, CEO De Siervo: 'We will present concrete project against racism in coming days'
27 September at 23:45Serie A League CEO Luigi De Siervo spoke today via Calciomercato.com about the battle against racism, which has recently become a widespread issue in Italy this season.
There have already been multiple incidents so far this season, such as racist chanting towards Inter striker Romelu Lukaku from Cagliari supporters, racist chanting towards Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Brescia supporters and racist abuse thrown at Fiorentina full-back Dalbert from Atalanta supporters.
De Siervo spoke of Roma’s decision today to ban a supporter following racist abuse sent to defender Juan Jesus over Instagram.
“The battle against racism sees us on the front line with our clubs. In the coming days we will present a concrete project together with the police and a great international partner to combat any form of discrimination. Together we must expel from our world those people who offend others on the basis of non-existent differences of race, religion, sexual orientation or any diversity. We are fully committed to these issues because football must be freed once and for all from these problems. In this sense I greatly appreciated the action of Roma, which has expelled for life from its stadium a pseudo-fan who had made racist insults to the footballer Juan Jesus, I'm sure that all other clubs will follow the example of the Giallorossi and that finally the vast majority of decent fans will be able to enjoy the games in our stadiums in a civilised way.”
Apollo Heyes
