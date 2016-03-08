Serie A chief admits league could be reduced to 18 teams

Serie A chief Gaetano Micciche has, in an interview with Radio Anch'io Sport, spoken on the league, including challenging AC Milan and Inter Milan to rival Juventus for the title and admitting the league could be reduced back down to 18 teams in an attempt to make it more competitive."Alternation is always a quality and an element of strength in any sector, not just in football. I’m convinced that the two Milan clubs will have to be leading lights."Their presence historically results in more teams winning the Scudetto, without taking anything away from what Napoli and Roma have done in making life difficult for Juventus in recent years."All the top European Leagues, apart from the Bundesliga, have 20 teams. The last federal council approved an initiative which allowed the Lega a 'golden share’ to decide, if it wanted, to reduce the number of teams from 20 to 18."We’ll make a decision at the assembly once we weigh up advantages and disadvantages, but it’s great of the FIGC to let each League decide for themselves which is the most suitable format."

