Serie A: Chievo vs Milan 1-2 FT, as Piatek scores the winner

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan are set to take on Chievo Verona tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Milan have won 21 of their last 24 Serie A games against Chievo (three draws) and have not lost a league match with the Gialloblu since December 2005 (2-1 at the Bentegodi).

- Milan have won each of their last five Serie A games against Chievo, scoring at least three goals each time, but have never kept a clean sheet either.

- Chievo have not found the net in their last four league games - the Gialloblu’s worst such run in Serie A was five games between 2005 and 2012.

- From the beginning of December, Milan have conceded the fewest goals within the top five European Leagues (five), whilst only Barcelona and Liverpool (nine each) have kept more clean sheets than the Rossoneri (eight) in the same period.

- During the first 13 games in Serie A this season, Milan faced, on average, 12.5 shots per match (17 goals conceded), while over the last 13 matches, the average number of shots faced has been 12.1 (only five goals conceded).

- Milan sit third in Serie A after 26 matches; the last time they held such a high position in the table during the second half of the season was back in 2012-13.

- Chievo (85 mins) have lead for the fewest number of minutes at home in Serie A this season, while Milan (73 mins) have trailed for the fewest in away matches in the competition in 2018-19.

- In Serie A in 2018-19 Chievo have conceded more goals during the last 15 minutes of matches than ant other side (14).

- Chievo’s Emanuele Giaccherini’s first Serie A goal came against AC Milan back in September 2010 (with Cesena). Indeed, against the Rossoneri, he also scored a goal back in January 2016, with his side winning on both occasions.

- In 27 Serie A starts, Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has scored 12 goals (including one against Chievo in March 2018); in the 26 in which has appeared from the bench, he has managed just one goal.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

