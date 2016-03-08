Serie A: Chievo vs Roma 0-3 FT, as El Shaarawy scored the winner

08 February at 22:35
Roma are set to take on Chievo tonight in the Serie A. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A meetings against Chievo (W7, D4), keeping a clean sheet six times in the process.
- Chievo have only won one of their 16 Serie A home meetings against AS Roma (1-0 in December 2012): six wins for the Giallorossi and nine draws.
- Having picked up only two points in their first 11 Serie A matches, Chievo have earned 10 in the following 11 (W1, D7).
- Chievo have found the net in each of their last five league home games: the last time they went on a longer run of scoring in consecutive matches came back in October 2017.
- AS Roma have won nine games in Serie A this season: they last managed fewer wins at this stage of the competition in 2004/05, when they finished 8th in the league table.
- AS Roma have conceded 13 goals more than they did in the first 22 league games last season.
- Chievo have scored a higher percentage of their goals from penalties than any other team in Serie A this season (21%, four out of 19) - however they are the only side yet to concede a single goal from the penalty spot.
- AS Roma are the only side yet to concede a league goal in the opening 15 minutes of games this season, whilst only Cagliari (eight) have shipped more than Chievo (seven) in the same period of Serie A fixtures.
- Mariusz Stepinski has found the net in his last two league games: the last Chievo player to score in three successive Serie A matches was Cyril Théréau in May 2013.
- AS Roma’s striker Stephan El Shaarawy made his Serie A debut against Chievo in December 2008 at the Bentegodi with Genoa (16 years and 55 days).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

