Serie A clubs against Inter's Zhang: Lega president ready to sue him
06 March at 11:30In addition to the referral from the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the words of Inter Milan's number one Steven Zhang have also led to consequences in relations - not exactly in the name of serenity - with the other Serie A presidents.
In addition to the decidedly strong tones used against the president of the Lega Serie A Paolo Dal Pino (calling him "a clown"), representatives of other Italian clubs complain that Zhang jr. has not made any alternative proposals to manage the emergency situation created by the Coronavirus outbreak.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Roma CEO Guido Fienga took the strongest stance
"Safety and health are not only dear to the president of Inter but to all of us. Rather, his position has not been clearly understood. Given that in these chaotic days Inter first asked to play behind closed doors, then in case of open doors to recover first the match against Sampdoria before the one with Juve," he said.
"We were already amazed by Zhang's words at a time when compactness and the absence of controversy is necessary. We are further surprised that he reiterated the concepts already expressed yesterday. There are people in Italy and not abroad who seek solutions to solve a problem whose developments are unknown. Everyone's attempt is to protect health but also to continue the campaign," Fienga added.
Roma, as well as other clubs, also did not like that Inter was the last, in order of time, to give their green light to the proposal for the new schedule of the league that the others had already accepted.
Moreover, in terms of consequences, the president of the Lega Serie A Paolo Dal Pino intends to sue Steven Zhang for the position taken against him and has already given a mandate to his lawyers to proceed.
