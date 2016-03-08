Serie A clubs don't want playoffs; pressure to postpone the Euros

Without the Euros, which are scheduled to begin on June 12, it will be possible (perhaps) for the leagues to finish their respective season. As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via IlBianconero.com ), most Serie A clubs are against the idea of deciding a winner through playoffs.

As reported by various media outlets, there will be a very important summit between the five major European leagues and UEFA today. The parties will have to make a fundamental decision and ensure the smooth running of leagues due to the recent suspensions amid the Coronavirus outbreak.Today, the Italian league will be on the front line together with the others: French, German, Spanish and English. On the other side of the "barricade", there is UEFA's general secretary, Giorgio Marchetti. Of course, Serie A would like to avoid the risk of ending the season with playoffs.